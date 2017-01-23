FCT presents 'A Bad Year for Tomatoes'

Heather Strickler, as Myra Marlowe, and Brendan Perdue, as Piney, perform a scene in Fremont Civic Theatre's 'A Bad Year for Tomatoes' Sunday at the Rialto Theater in Florence. Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rialto, 209 Main St. Tickets are $7 for seniors and students, and $10 for adults.

