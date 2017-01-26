Ed Norden: Farewell to Over The River

The jubilation we witnessed this week from hundreds of people about the announcement that Christo was abandoning his Over the River art project on the Arkansas River was matched only by the quiet disappointment of hundreds of others who longed to see the project come to fruition. My mind immediately raced back to the more than 600 letters and emails the Board of Commissioners received five years ago when we spent hours and days reviewing public comment before granting Christo a temporary use permit for OTR.

