Ed Norden: Farewell to Over The River
The jubilation we witnessed this week from hundreds of people about the announcement that Christo was abandoning his Over the River art project on the Arkansas River was matched only by the quiet disappointment of hundreds of others who longed to see the project come to fruition. My mind immediately raced back to the more than 600 letters and emails the Board of Commissioners received five years ago when we spent hours and days reviewing public comment before granting Christo a temporary use permit for OTR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|19 hr
|Mmadison
|16
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC