Deputy credited for saving the life of a woman who was being arrested on drug charges

A Fremont County Sheriff's deputy is credited for saving the life of a wanted person who reportedly had taken a large amount of heroin just moments before her arrest Tuesday. Megan Hamilton, 18, of Canon City, was in custody and about to be transported to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office when Deputy Jeremy Amendola noticed that Hamilton was slumped over in the patrol car and appeared unresponsive.

