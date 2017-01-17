Deputy credited for saving the life of a woman who was being arrested on drug charges
A Fremont County Sheriff's deputy is credited for saving the life of a wanted person who reportedly had taken a large amount of heroin just moments before her arrest Tuesday. Megan Hamilton, 18, of Canon City, was in custody and about to be transported to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office when Deputy Jeremy Amendola noticed that Hamilton was slumped over in the patrol car and appeared unresponsive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Wed
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Wed
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC