Christo cancels Over The River project
Christo updated the Denver Post on the progress of his planned Arkansas River installation called Over The River in an interview Oct. 17, 2013. After decades-long legal battles, public hearings and navigating through red tape, internationally-known artist Christo announced Wednesday he's cancelling his Over The River project.
