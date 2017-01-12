Chocolate Walk, activities planned for Feb. 11
Feb. 11 is going to be a big day, full of fun, and the community is invited to take part in a number of activities across Canon City in celebration of Valentine's Day weekend. Starting at 8:30 a.m., the inaugural Woman's Snow Queen 5K Race, hosted by Fremont Adventure Recreation, will raise awareness for Woman's Heart Month .
