Candace Hiltz family discusses unusua...

Candace Hiltz family discusses unusual circumstances surrounding case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Candace Hiltz poses with her cousin Kathleen Paiva. Paiva said that Hiltz was 13 years old in the picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Tue Vvvvvvvv 83
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Sun spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
Contractors beware Jan 11 Aggravated 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Jan 10 Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC