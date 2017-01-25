Ca on City Police Dept: Man arrested for harassment, domestic violence
Officers responded to the 200 Block Justice Center Rd for a noise disturbance. Darin Thrasher, 49, of Canon City was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and false reporting to authorities.
