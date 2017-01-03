Ca on City Police Dept: Man arrested for assault, aggravated robbery
Officers responded to the area of U.S. Hwy 50 and N Raynolds on a report of a motor vehicle accident. Dava Crussel of Penrose reported injuries; Thomas Gudding of Canon City did not report any injuries.
