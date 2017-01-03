Ca on City Police Department: Man arr...

Ca on City Police Department: Man arrested for third-degree assault, false imprisonment

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Officers responded to the 800 block of Macon Avenue on a report of a noise disturbance. Joseph Brewer, 34, was arrested for violating a protection order and for an outstanding fugitive of justice warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Tue doonya 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC