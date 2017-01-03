Ca on City Police Department Commande...

Ca on City Police Department Commander graduates FBI academy

Commander William Ray with the Canon City Police Department graduated from the 266th session of the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico Virginia. According to a news release, Ray attended 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

