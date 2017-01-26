Ca on City High School's Vocal Music Department to host 'A Disney Dinner Theatre'

Canon City High School's Vocal Music Department will host 'A Disney Dinner Theatre' at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19 at CCHS, 1313 College Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, and are available now at the CCHS Activities Office. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner and an evening of enchanted entertainment.

