Ca on City Councilman Dennis Wied recovering after near-fatal infection
After a near-fatal bacterial infection, Canon City Councilman Dennis Wied is recuperating from extensive surgery and well on his way to recovery. Wied was flown by Flight for Life from Canon City to Penrose Hospital in early January for emergency surgery on his right leg after sustaining a fleshing-eating bacteria that he contracted during a family trip to Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|Someonewhocares
|17
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC