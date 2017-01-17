Beer bottles mistaken for explosives, Pueblo County Bomb Squad called
Empty beer bottles mistaken for explosives forced the Pueblo County Bomb Squad to be called to Canon City Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Canon City Police Department, a concerned citizen, who was not identified, called CCPD at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, because they thought "flammable or explosive items" were being stored in an attic of a home on the 600 block of Phay Ave. CCPD responded to the home and interviewed the homes residents and "based upon information from those interviews, requested the assistance of a bomb squad."
