Autopsy: Candace Hiltz shot seven times
Details from Candace Hiltz's autopsy reveal that the 16-year-old was not only killed but was maliciously murdered. Obtained from the Fremont County Coroner under the Colorado Open Records Act, the formal autopsy states Hiltz, who was found dead Aug. 15, 2006, was shot seven times total - six in the head and one in the chest.
