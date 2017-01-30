Anthony Wright pleads guilty to accessory to murder
Four years later, a former Florence funeral home director accused of murdering a Fowler funeral home director accepted a plea agreement Thursday. Anthony Wright, 46, of Canon City pleaded guilty in court to accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 12, 2012, homicide of Byron Griffy, 76. According to the Otero County Court Clerk's Office, the plea agreement will sentence Wright to no jail time, but probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Mmadison
|16
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC