Anthony Wright pleads guilty to accessory to murder

13 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Four years later, a former Florence funeral home director accused of murdering a Fowler funeral home director accepted a plea agreement Thursday. Anthony Wright, 46, of Canon City pleaded guilty in court to accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 12, 2012, homicide of Byron Griffy, 76. According to the Otero County Court Clerk's Office, the plea agreement will sentence Wright to no jail time, but probation.

Canon City, CO

