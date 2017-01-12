Affidavit: Ca on City man intentionally tried to hit officer with vehicle
The man arrested after he reportedly led multiple law enforcements on two car chases Sunday was driving faster than 90 mph and attempted to strike one officer, according to the arrest affidavit. Justin Evans, 37, of Canon City, allegedly led officers from the Florence Police Department on a vehicle pursuit in Florence and then again eluded officers from the Canon City Police Department later that day.
