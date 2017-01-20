2006 murder evidence found in Fremont County Sheriff's Office storage unit
Fremont County Sheriff Jim Beicker said the FCSO is cooperating completely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations in regards to evidence from a 2006 homicide that was found in a storage unit that once belonged to a detective. A bloody rope, an ax and boxes of paperwork were among the items of evidence found in the storage unit that belonged to FCSO Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC