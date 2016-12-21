Ringing in the Season of Giving

Kim Runyan, cheer coach for the Canon City High School cheerleaders, left, Kaden Fields, 7, Ceianna Higgins, a senior at CCHS, and the Canon City High School Tiger mascot take a turn bell ringing for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday at City Market. Individuals, friends, groups and organizations who would like to volunteer ringing the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign are invited to call Pat Trotta at 371-0022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.