Ringing in the Season of Giving
Kim Runyan, cheer coach for the Canon City High School cheerleaders, left, Kaden Fields, 7, Ceianna Higgins, a senior at CCHS, and the Canon City High School Tiger mascot take a turn bell ringing for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday at City Market. Individuals, friends, groups and organizations who would like to volunteer ringing the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign are invited to call Pat Trotta at 371-0022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|33 min
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|3 hr
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|7 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC