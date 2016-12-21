Nominations sought for Pueblo Community College Foundation's Fremont Hall of Fame
Fremont Hall of Fame member Myron 'Smitty' Smith, wearing his signature Denver Broncos hat, poses with Dr. Lana Carter, president of the PCC Fremont Campus, left, and 2015 Hall of Fame member Sandi Allen, during the ninth annual banquet at the Abbey Events Center. The Pueblo Community College Foundation and the PCC Fremont Campus Advisory Committee are seeking nominations for induction into the prestigious Fremont Hall of Fame.
