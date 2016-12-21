Life Counseling and Consulting offers unique approaches
It's unusual to go to a counseling session and not talk, but that's exactly what happens during an Acudetox group at Life Counseling and Consulting, PLLC. Brooke Beckham, a licensed clinical social worker and a licensed addictions counselor, offers the service that can be used to treat anxiety, addiction, withdrawal symptoms, cravings, smoking cessation, insomnia and even pain. "People's experience with Acudetox is it reduces anxiety, it treats depression and it helps people stop smoking, because we're clearing out these energies in the body that often times have worked overtime with the use of drugs and alcohol," Beckham said.
