JonBenet Ramsey DNA Evidence Retested With New Technology
JonBenet Ramsey DNA retesting on key evidence could reopen one of the biggest cold cases of modern times: The 1996 Christmas murder of a 6-year-old beauty queen in the basement of her Colorado mansion home. Boulder police and prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday a series of DNA tests using new technology and methods on key evidence, including panties and long johns she wore that Christmas night, 9 News Denver reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|33 min
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|3 hr
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|7 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC