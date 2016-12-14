JonBenet Ramsey DNA Evidence Retested...

JonBenet Ramsey DNA Evidence Retested With New Technology

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: News Max

JonBenet Ramsey DNA retesting on key evidence could reopen one of the biggest cold cases of modern times: The 1996 Christmas murder of a 6-year-old beauty queen in the basement of her Colorado mansion home. Boulder police and prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday a series of DNA tests using new technology and methods on key evidence, including panties and long johns she wore that Christmas night, 9 News Denver reported.

