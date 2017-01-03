Jim Meisner: Residential marijuana grows and our safety
The Canon City Council will soon be considering a new ordinance that allows residents to grow their personal recreational or medical marijuana plants in a controlled community growing facility rather than in their own homes. One might ask why council would consider such an ordinance after the voters have told us they do not want retail or recreational marijuana sales within city limits.
