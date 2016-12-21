Former Colorado gun magazine manufacturer flourishing with U.S. contract in Wyoming
Magpul Industries announced a mega-deal to supply ammunition magazines to the Marines last week, a boon for Cheyenne and a loss for Colorado. Magpul, one of the country's largest producers of ammunition magazines and other accessories, left Colorado in protest of the state's 2013 gun laws that limited the size of magazines to 15 rounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|6 hr
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC