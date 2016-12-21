Former Colorado gun magazine manufact...

Former Colorado gun magazine manufacturer flourishing with U.S. contract in Wyoming

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Gazette

Magpul Industries announced a mega-deal to supply ammunition magazines to the Marines last week, a boon for Cheyenne and a loss for Colorado. Magpul, one of the country's largest producers of ammunition magazines and other accessories, left Colorado in protest of the state's 2013 gun laws that limited the size of magazines to 15 rounds.

