Cold weather blamed for water main break at U.S. 50, Orchard Avenue
City crews work Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Orchard Avenue after a water main erupted, causing significant flooding. Cold weather seems to be the cause of a water main break Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Orchard Avenue.
