CCPD and CCHS team up for seatbelt campaign
In an effort to promote safe driving, the Canon City Police Department and Canon City High School are teaming up before the school's winter break. Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21, CCPD will be checking all students who leave the school parking lot during the lunch hour to ensure they are wearing their seatbelt, according to a news release.
