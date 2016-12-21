Cassandra Mueller seeking support for Mrs. Colorado America Pageant
Cassandra Mueller has been selected to represent the City of Canon City at the Mrs. Colorado America Pageant in 2017, and she is seeking community support to help pay for pageant expenses. Mueller said this pageant has been a dream since she was a little girl, adding that growing up with a hearing loss has been a struggle for her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|33 min
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|3 hr
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|7 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC