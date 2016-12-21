Bureau of Land Management official: Outdoor assets add to quality of life

Participants of the 2016-17 Leadership Canon series, hosted by the Canon City Chamber of Commerce, follow Kalem Lenard, Assistant Field Manager for the BLM Royal Gorge field office during a walk on the South Canon Trail System on Thursday. Matt Norden, Fire Operations Specialist with the BLM Royal Gorge Field Office, speaks to participants of the 2016-17 Leadership Canon series, hosted by the Canon City Chamber of Commerce, near the South Canon Trail System on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.