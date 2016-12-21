Between 5-8 inches of snow blankets Fremont County
After receiving snow and temperatures below zero Saturday, Fremont County can expect improved conditions for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. John Kalina, a meteorologist at the NWS in Pueblo, said maximum temperatures likely will be in the 30s and 40s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies.
