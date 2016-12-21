Arctic blast, snow overwhelm efforts to keep region's roads clear
Vehicles battle the snow and fridged temperatures as they drive along North Nevada in Colorado Springs Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in a winter storm. Temperatures were in the 60s less than 24 hours before in the Colorado Springs area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|33 min
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|3 hr
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|7 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC