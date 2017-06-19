Robert Rohlf, former Hennepin County Library system director who died ...

Robert Rohlf, former Hennepin County ...

Friday Jun 16

Robert Rohlf directed the Hennepin County Library system for 25 years, served as president of the national Public Library Association, and worked at the top levels of the Library of Congress. Throughout a long career, he became known locally and nationally as a innovator in how library services are delivered.

