Overnight detour set for U.S. 52 interchange

Northbound Highway 52 motorists using the Goodhue County Road 24 interchange at Cannon Falls will be detoured overnight Thursday as the eastside roundabout is paved, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The closure of the northbound Hwy 52 exit 96 interchange will be from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

