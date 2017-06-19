Overnight detour set for U.S. 52 interchange
Northbound Highway 52 motorists using the Goodhue County Road 24 interchange at Cannon Falls will be detoured overnight Thursday as the eastside roundabout is paved, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The closure of the northbound Hwy 52 exit 96 interchange will be from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar '17
|okimar
|29
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Foster my cat? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC