Luke Ibach and Prince-Approved Minnea...

Luke Ibach and Prince-Approved Minneapolis Funk band, PHO Release Sophomore Album 'Two'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Bass Player

With their sophomore release two, the rising PHO use funk as a vehicle to explore their "Minneapolis sound" influences with torch in hand. Intimate and soulful, intense and highly energetic, the new album comes sprinkled with psychedelia and hip-hop, while maintaining the tight arrangements of funk tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bass Player.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cannon Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar '17 okimar 29
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15) Aug '16 Nicknet 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 stinky 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dr Wu 1
Foster my cat? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Maya 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
See all Cannon Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cannon Falls Forum Now

Cannon Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cannon Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cannon Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,676 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC