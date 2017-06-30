Legislature funds $6 million in updates to Dakota County's Byllesby Dam
Byllesby Dam's innards date back to 1910, and its bearings and runners have been at work for most of the last century, past their recommended lifespan. The innards of Byllesby Dam on the Cannon River were manufactured in 1910, when the average worker earned 22 cents an hour and William Taft was president.
