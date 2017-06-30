Legislature funds $6 million in updat...

Legislature funds $6 million in updates to Dakota County's Byllesby Dam

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Star Tribune

Byllesby Dam's innards date back to 1910, and its bearings and runners have been at work for most of the last century, past their recommended lifespan. The innards of Byllesby Dam on the Cannon River were manufactured in 1910, when the average worker earned 22 cents an hour and William Taft was president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cannon Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar '17 okimar 29
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15) Aug '16 Nicknet 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 stinky 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dr Wu 1
Foster my cat? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Maya 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
See all Cannon Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cannon Falls Forum Now

Cannon Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cannon Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Cannon Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC