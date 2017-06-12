Fire at Red Wing waste campus causes 'substantial damage'
Red Wing Fire Marshal Andy Speltz investigates the scene Thursday morning of a fire that occurred Wednesday at the Red Wing Solid Waste Campus. Red Wing Fire Marshal Andy Speltz investigates the scene Thursday morning of a fire that occurred Wednesday at the Red Wing Solid Waste Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar '17
|okimar
|29
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Foster my cat? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC