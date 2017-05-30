Around the region: Work to slow traffic on U.S. 52
The Goodhue County History Center will host a traveling exhibit titled "Coming of Age: The 1968 Generation," an exhibit that explores the self-expression, change and sounds of the 1960s and Vietnam War era. Now through Nov. 11, the exhibit features six graphic panels, a record album flip interactive, a computer game show activity and a station where you can create-your-own magnetic magazine cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar '17
|okimar
|29
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Foster my cat? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC