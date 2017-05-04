WAM exhibit highlights interplay of d...

WAM exhibit highlights interplay of diversity and development

On Tuesday, April 18, the opening reception for the WAM photography exhibit was held at Augsburg College, located at Bethel Lutheran Church. The traveling photography exhibit shows the benefits of diversity and inclusiveness of the economy in southeastern Minnesota.

