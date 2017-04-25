News, Sports, Jobs
Cannon Falls earned six medals while six schools followed with four medals each: East Grand Forks, Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, St. Cloud Cathedral, St. Peter and Underwood. Fairmont sent nine speakers in eight different categories to the tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar '17
|okimar
|29
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|Foster my cat? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC