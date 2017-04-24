Joint-Replacement Surgery Gets Boomer...

Joint-Replacement Surgery Gets Boomers Back in the Game

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Kiplinger Online

The pain was like a "headache" in her hip whenever she walked any distance. For four years, Dorry Felton Wallof of Cannon Falls, Minn., treated the discomfort with ibuprofen and carried on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kiplinger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cannon Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar '17 okimar 29
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15) Aug '16 Nicknet 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 stinky 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
Foster my cat? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Maya 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
See all Cannon Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cannon Falls Forum Now

Cannon Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cannon Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cannon Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC