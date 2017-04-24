Around the region: Works begins Monda...

Around the region: Works begins Monday on US 52

Tuesday Apr 18

Construction will begin on the interchange at Goodhue County Road 24 and U.S. Highway 52 on the south side of Cannon Falls starting Monday. Flag crews will control traffic between the roundabouts on the frontage roads and the highway ramps, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

