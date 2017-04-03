Sunday was snowiest day in the metro ...

Sunday was snowiest day in the metro in nearly 3 months

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Star Tribune

The Twin Cities didn't get off scot-free this time, but southern Minnesota once again took the brunt of the season's latest snowstorm with some towns getting more than half a foot. Mainline roads remained partly snow covered in the metro area Monday morning after more than 4 inches of snow fell in spots, while other parts of the Twin Cities barely saw anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cannon Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar 10 okimar 29
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15) Aug '16 Nicknet 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 stinky 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
Foster my cat? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Maya 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
See all Cannon Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cannon Falls Forum Now

Cannon Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cannon Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Cannon Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC