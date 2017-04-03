Sunday was snowiest day in the metro in nearly 3 months
The Twin Cities didn't get off scot-free this time, but southern Minnesota once again took the brunt of the season's latest snowstorm with some towns getting more than half a foot. Mainline roads remained partly snow covered in the metro area Monday morning after more than 4 inches of snow fell in spots, while other parts of the Twin Cities barely saw anything.
