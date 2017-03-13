Singer songwriter Haley Bonar plays Brighton
Spokesman James Heward said: "Haley Bonar released Impossible Dream on in August. It's available on CD and limited edition teal vinyl from the Memphis Industries store as well as digitally via iTunes, and includes the BBC Radio 6 Music A-Listed singles "Kismet Kill" and "Stupid Face."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayling Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|Foster my cat? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC