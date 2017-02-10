Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett goes it alone with new solo album
It didn't seem possible for Dave Simonett to find humor anywhere among the scorched and wasted landscape that is his captivating new record. Like any good Minnesotan, though, he at least managed to laugh at himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|Foster my cat? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC