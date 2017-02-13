Rollover injures three from Rochester

Rollover injures three from Rochester

Monday Feb 13

The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Abdirahman Omer Muse of Rochester was driving north on Highway 52, south of Cannon Falls, when he lost control and rolled over in the east ditch.

