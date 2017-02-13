Photos: Skijouring in Zumbrota

Joe Greig, left, and Jodie Greig, both of Estherville, Iowa, participate in Extreme Events MN Skijouring -- in which a skier is pulled by horse over jumps -- held Saturday at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota. Kirk Ovitt, of Oronoco, left, and Stephanie Hauschildt, of Zumbro Falls, participate in Extreme Events MN Skijouring -- in which a skier is pulled by horse over jumps -- held Saturday at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.