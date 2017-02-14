Music Production Feb 14, 2017 Pachyderm Back From Near Extinction

Equipment from the late John Kuker's Seedy Underbelly studios was folded into the newly revitalized Pachyderm Studio-so much so that the destination facility has roughly three studios worth of gear. CANNON FALLS, MN-Listen to Nirvana's 1993 In Utero album, from "Serve the Servants" to "All Apologies," and you will be transported to the storied Pachyderm Studio, where the live room's signature ambience imprints every track.

