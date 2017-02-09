Minnesota man fatally shot while hunting in North Dakota
LaMoure County Sheriff Bob Fernandes says 57-year-old Ron Rechtzigel of Cannon Falls, was hunting near Edgeley when he died Tuesday. Fernandes says Rechtzigel was hunting coyotes with two other men in a field.
