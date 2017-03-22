Market delivers a blow to Holstein feeders
Holstein producers in the region are down to two buyers - American Foods and JBS Packer Land - which depresses the price farmers get for their cattle. At a recent livestock auction at Central Livestock in Zumbrota , fed Holstein steers sold for about $30 less than fed beef steers.
