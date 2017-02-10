Former Lake City doctor sues Mayo

Former Lake City doctor sues Mayo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Post-Bulletin

Mayo Clinic's ongoing issues in Lake City now have entered the legal system thanks to a civil lawsuit filed last week in Goodhue County District Court by former Mayo doctor John Renelt. Renelt's Feb. 2 lawsuit accuses Mayo Clinic Health System of retaliation and defamation, while detailing a resignation of protest as "Mayo Clinic Lake City embarked on this course of action to lower costs at its hospital and clinics a to boost revenue."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cannon Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15) Aug '16 Nicknet 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 stinky 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide Aug '16 Old Sam 2
Foster my cat? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Maya 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Cannon Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cannon Falls Forum Now

Cannon Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cannon Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cannon Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC