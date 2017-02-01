After a divorce, Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett goes it alone with new solo album
Dave Simonett in the woods surrounding Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minn. "Furnace," his new album with Dead Man Winter, was recorded there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|Foster my cat? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC