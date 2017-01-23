Music Review: Dead Man Winter delivers rare gem over breakup
Simonett, leader of the progressive bluegrass-rock band Trampled by Turtles, works under the banner of Dead Man Winter on "Furnace" to delve into the dissolution of his marriage and the splintering of his family. It's a deeply personal album he says he put out only after "a long and violent debate with myself."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|Foster my cat?
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC