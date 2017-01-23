Music Review: Dead Man Winter deliver...

Music Review: Dead Man Winter delivers rare gem over breakup

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Simonett, leader of the progressive bluegrass-rock band Trampled by Turtles, works under the banner of Dead Man Winter on "Furnace" to delve into the dissolution of his marriage and the splintering of his family. It's a deeply personal album he says he put out only after "a long and violent debate with myself."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cannon Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15) Aug '16 Nicknet 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 stinky 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide Aug '16 Old Sam 2
Foster my cat? Aug '16 Maya 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Cannon Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cannon Falls Forum Now

Cannon Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cannon Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cannon Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,646 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC